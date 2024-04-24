Derby Barracks/Excessive Speed, Eluding

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5002072

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/24/24, approximately 1615 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91N, Orleans - Derby

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Eluding a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Mangling Guo

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montreal, QC

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, a Trooper assigned to the Derby Barracks attempted to stop a Subaru Impreza for traveling 95 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone on I-91 northbound in Orleans. The operator failed to stop for the trooper’s lights and siren. Attempts to stop the vehicle were subsequently terminated, and it continued north at a reduced speed for another approximately 8 miles.

In the area of mile marker 172 in the town of Derby, the operator ultimately yielded to a trooper parked stationary in a U-Turn. She was identified as the accused and taken into custody on suspicion of criminal speeding (30 MPH or greater over) and eluding (Failing to stop when signaled by a police vehicle). She was processed at the VSP Derby Barracks and released with a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/24, 0800

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.