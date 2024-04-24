Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,290 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/Excessive Speed, Eluding

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5002072

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                             

STATION: Derby Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 4/24/24, approximately 1615 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91N, Orleans - Derby

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Eluding a Police Officer

 

ACCUSED: Mangling Guo                               

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montreal, QC

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, a Trooper assigned to the Derby Barracks attempted to stop a Subaru Impreza for traveling 95 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone on I-91 northbound in Orleans.  The operator failed to stop for the trooper’s lights and siren.  Attempts to stop the vehicle were subsequently terminated, and it continued north at a reduced speed for another approximately 8 miles.

 

In the area of mile marker 172 in the town of Derby, the operator ultimately yielded to a trooper parked stationary in a U-Turn.  She was identified as the accused and taken into custody on suspicion of criminal speeding (30 MPH or greater over) and eluding (Failing to stop when signaled by a police vehicle).  She was processed at the VSP Derby Barracks and released with a citation to appear in court.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/24, 0800    

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Derby Barracks/Excessive Speed, Eluding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more