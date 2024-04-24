Derby Barracks/Excessive Speed, Eluding
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5002072
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/24/24, approximately 1615 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91N, Orleans - Derby
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Eluding a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Mangling Guo
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montreal, QC
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, a Trooper assigned to the Derby Barracks attempted to stop a Subaru Impreza for traveling 95 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone on I-91 northbound in Orleans. The operator failed to stop for the trooper’s lights and siren. Attempts to stop the vehicle were subsequently terminated, and it continued north at a reduced speed for another approximately 8 miles.
In the area of mile marker 172 in the town of Derby, the operator ultimately yielded to a trooper parked stationary in a U-Turn. She was identified as the accused and taken into custody on suspicion of criminal speeding (30 MPH or greater over) and eluding (Failing to stop when signaled by a police vehicle). She was processed at the VSP Derby Barracks and released with a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/24, 0800
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
