Local non-profits get support to improve quality of life in the Interior

CANADA, April 24 - Nurses and patients at the North Okanagan Hospice House are among the people who will benefit from Community Gaming Grants for capital projects by non-profit organizations throughout the province.

This year, $5.2 million in Community Gaming Grants will be shared among 62 organizations for capital projects that will improve quality of life in B.C. communities. Fifteen new capital project grants were awarded throughout the Interior for a total of $1.5 million.

“Not-for-profit organizations provide valuable services that help make life better for British Columbians,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Through the Community Gaming Grants, my ministry is supporting organizations to acquire essential equipment and undertake renovations – whether it’s replacing a worn-out soccer field or refinishing a youth centre – so that they can continue to better support strong and vibrant communities in B.C.”

The North Okanagan Hospice Society received $250,000 to renovate the nursing station and staff service areas, and to upgrade the security system, creating more space for nurses and patients in the medication and consultation rooms.

“As a nurse, the safety and comfort of staff and patients is always my top priority,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “I am so proud that our government recognizes that and continues to help non-profits like the North Okanagan Hospice Society to pay for large projects that create more space and better security in our health-care facilities. I have seen first-hand the importance and great impacts of services provided by the amazing team at the North Okanagan Hospice Society.”

This year’s funding also includes:

$250,000 for renovations and accessibility improvements at the Rossland Historical Museum and Archives Association;

$250,000 for a new pickleball complex in Vernon;

$230,000 for renovations and construction at the Shuswap Children’s Association;

$225,841 for theatre renovations and equipment at the Nelson Civic Theatre Society; and

$94,588 to upgrade the ice plant at the Nelson Curling Club.

The funding is part of $140 million provided annually through Community Gaming Grants to not-for-profit organizations throughout British Columbia. These grants help approximately 5,000 organizations to deliver ongoing programs and services in their communities.

Quotes:

Megan Dykeman, Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-profits –

“Non-profit organizations provide programs and services that people count on, helping them with affordable housing, health care, community safety, the cost of living and more. These grants are vital because they support projects that make the amazing work non-profits do in our communities possible.”

Christine Hawkins, chair, BC Association for Charitable Gaming –

“Organizations that receive funding from Community Gaming Grants for their capital projects recognize that this funding is transformational. These grants help non-profits across B.C. to expand and ensure the sustainability of their operations, which is critically important for the people served by these organizations.”

Pat Davis, president and CEO, BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) –

“The Province of B.C.’s capital project grants program is benefiting the people of British Columbia. Non-profit organizations are an essential part of B.C. communities and these grants support organizations that enhance the quality of life in their communities. BCLC is proud that our business plays a role supporting provincial initiatives that make B.C. a better place to live.”

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, Community Gaming Grants for capital projects have supported programs that directly benefit British Columbians and their communities, helping 571 not-for-profit organizations.

Grants also fund projects and initiatives in the arts and culture, sports, human and social services, public safety and environmental conservation sectors, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

Learn More:

The full list of capital projects grant recipients for this round of funding is available online:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/sports-recreation-arts-and-culture/gambling/grants/2023-24_capital_project_recipients.pdf

For information about Community Gaming Grants, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/community-gaming-grants

For Community Gaming Grants’ reports, statistics and publications, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/cggreporting