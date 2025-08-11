Niki Sharma, Attorney General, has released the following statement about the Cowichan Tribes v. AG Canada et al. B.C. Supreme Court decision:

“We disagree strongly with the decision. British Columbia will be filing an appeal and seeking a stay to pause implementation until the appeal is resolved.

“We respect the court’s role in our justice system, but given the significant legal issues raised in the recent decision in Cowichan Tribes v. AG Canada et al., we believe it must be reconsidered on appeal. This ruling could have significant unintended consequences for fee simple private property rights in B.C. that must be reconsidered by a higher court.

“Our government is committed to protecting and upholding private property rights, while advancing the critical work of reconciliation. This case is an example of why the Province prefers to resolve land claims through negotiation - where we can protect property rights directly - rather than risk considerable uncertainty through court decisions. We will continue to provide updates as this process moves forward.”