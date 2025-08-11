Drivers are advised that left turns onto Steveston Highway from Highway 99 northbound and southbound may be restricted due to paving activity.
Paving at the interchange approaches is underway, with work occurring overnight from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. for approximately one month. During this period, drivers turning left onto Steveston Highway may have to detour.
Drivers are asked to follow marked detour routes and obey signage and traffic-control personnel.
Plan for additional travel time through detours and consider alternative exits.
