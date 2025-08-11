Construction is underway on the Cycle 16 Multi-Use Path (MUP), for pedestrians, cyclists and other active-transportation users in northern B.C.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit is leading work on Section 3 of the MUP along Highway 16. Section 3 of 5 will be built as part of the larger, multi-phase Cycle 16 MUP project.

These improvements aim to enhance safety and promote active transportation by connecting existing networks, while increasing recreational opportunities along the highway corridor.

A $1.7-million contract has been awarded to West Horizon Contracting Inc. for a 3.25-kilometre section of the MUP running from Telkwa’s municipal boundary toward Smithers.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2026.

Key project partners include the Cycle 16 Trail Society, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, the Town of Smithers and the Village of Telkwa.

Learn More:

Updates on the project are available here:

https://gov.bc.ca/Cycle16multiusepath