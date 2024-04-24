Local non-profits get support to improve quality of life in the Lower Mainland, southwest

CANADA, April 24 - Visitors to the Vancouver Maritime Museum are among the people who will benefit from Community Gaming Grants for capital projects by non-profit organizations throughout the province.

This year, $5.2 million in Community Gaming Grants will be shared among 62 organizations for capital projects that will improve quality of life in B.C. communities. Twenty-three new capital project grants were awarded throughout the Lower Mainland and southwestern B.C. for a total of more than $2 million.

“Not-for-profit organizations provide valuable services that help make life better for British Columbians,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Through the Community Gaming Grants, my ministry is supporting organizations to acquire essential equipment and undertake renovations – whether it’s replacing a worn-out soccer field or refinishing a youth centre – so that they can continue to better support strong and vibrant communities in B.C.”

The Vancouver Maritime Museum received $250,000 to help improve accessibility and upgrade equipment that will create an immersive audio-visual experience for museum visitors as part of an upcoming exhibition on Arctic Indigenous perspectives and climate impact.

“Bringing Indigenous perspectives to the foreground and upgrading the exhibit’s presentation to modern standards will be the biggest upgrade to the museum since the St. Roch exhibit opened in 1974,” said David Jordan, executive director, Vancouver Maritime Museum. “The funding from the Community Gaming Grants program will help us upgrade the stories being told and the technology we are using to tell them.”

This year’s funding includes:

$250,000 for a larger training and storage facility for Chilliwack Search and Rescue;

$245,000 to help replace the roof at the Richmond Caring Place Society;

$90,000 for three accessible vehicles at the Semiahmoo House Society;

$45,000 for a water tanker fire truck for Pemberton Meadows Fire Association; and

$34,440 toward a pickup truck for the Bard in the Valley Society, a mobile theatre company based in Abbotsford.

The funding is part of $140 million provided annually through Community Gaming Grants to not-for-profit organizations throughout British Columbia. These grants help approximately 5,000 organizations to deliver ongoing programs and services in their communities.

Quotes:

Brenda Bailey, MLA for Vancouver-False Creek –

“Non-profits in Vancouver and across the province make our communities vibrant, healthy and fun places to live. This funding for upgrades, renovations and new equipment will help the Vancouver Maritime Museum and other groups keep giving people top-quality programming and services. ”

Henry Yao, MLA for Richmond South Centre –

“Richmond Caring Place is home to local charitable organizations that provide important services from family counselling and health promotion to youth and single parent support. By helping replace the roof with $245,000 in funding, we’re ensuring this remarkable facility can contribute to the well-being of our community for years to come.”

Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack –

"A new training centre for Chilliwack Search and Rescue, which does such great work, is an incredible investment for our community. As Chilliwack grows, the extra space will be a welcome addition for the SAR team.”

Megan Dykeman, Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-profits –

“Non-profit organizations provide programs and services that people count on, helping them with affordable housing, health care, community safety, the cost of living and more. These grants are vital because they support projects that make the amazing work non-profits do in our communities possible.”

Christine Hawkins, chair, BC Association for Charitable Gaming –

“Organizations that receive funding from Community Gaming Grants for their capital projects recognize that this funding is transformational. These grants help non-profits across B.C. to expand and ensure the sustainability of their operations, which is critically important for the people served by these organizations.”

Pat Davis, president and CEO, BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) –

“The Province of B.C.’s capital project grants program is benefiting the people of British Columbia. Non-profit organizations are an essential part of B.C. communities and these grants support organizations that enhance the quality of life in their communities. BCLC is proud that our business plays a role supporting provincial initiatives that make B.C. a better place to live.”

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, Community Gaming Grants for capital projects have supported programs that directly benefit British Columbians and their communities, helping 571 not-for-profit organizations.

Grants also fund projects and initiatives in the arts and culture, sports, human and social services, public safety and environmental conservation sectors, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

Learn More:

The full list of capital projects grant recipients for this round of funding is available online:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/sports-recreation-arts-and-culture/gambling/grants/2023-24_capital_project_recipients.pdf

For information about Community Gaming Grants, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/community-gaming-grants

For Community Gaming Grants’ reports, statistics and publications, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/cggreporting