MPD Seeking Man Wanted for Northeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are seeking the community’s assistance in the search for a wanted suspect involved in a Northwest shooting.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., members of the Fourth District responded to the 4800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Responding officers located an adult male and a 5-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Alante Partlow, of Northeast D.C. He is currently wanted on a D.C. Superior Court Arrest Warrant charging him with Aggravated Assault while Armed (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed the suspect and victims were known to each other.

A photo of the suspect can be seen below:

Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of this wanted person should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24060995