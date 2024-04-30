Submit Release
APG Launches the Infinity Airless Bottle – The Future of Eco-Conscious Cosmetic Packaging

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APackaging Group (APG), a leader in cosmetic manufacturing and contract manufacturing, proudly unveils its latest innovation in private label cosmetics packaging: the Infinity Airless Bottle. Designed to meet the rising demand for sustainable and durable packaging solutions, the Infinity Airless Bottle represents APG’s commitment to eco-friendly practices and high-quality production.

Helga Arminak, CEO and founder of APG since 2019, has guided the company to a pinnacle of excellence within the beauty and personal care sectors. APG has emerged as a trusted partner for renowned brands such as P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, Victoria's Secret, and many others. The Infinity Airless Bottle, available in 15ml and 50ml sizes, demonstrates APG's capability to blend innovative design with environmental responsibility.

APG's dedication to sustainable solutions is further emphasized by the Infinity Airless Bottle's recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR). It signifies a leap forward in the packaging industry, offering brands the opportunity to maintain product integrity and embrace environmental stewardship.

The customization options for the Infinity Airless Bottle are extensive, featuring a range of colors and decorative techniques such as hot-stamping, silk-screening, anodizing, UV metallization, embossing, debossing, and spray finishing. This versatility ensures that each brand can find a unique look that resonates with their vision while committing to eco-friendly packaging.

Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG, shares her insight on the company's mission, saying, "At APG, we are crafting more than just packaging; we are creating a legacy of responsibility that reflects our deep commitment to both beauty and the environment. The Infinity Airless Bottle embodies this mission, empowering brands to showcase their dedication to sustainability and high-quality design."

With an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 10,000 pieces, APG is poised to serve a wide range of clients, from burgeoning startups to established global entities.

To explore how the Infinity Airless Bottle can enhance your brand's commitment to sustainability and beauty, visit APG's website at https://apackaginggroup.com or reach out directly via email to sales@apackgroup.com. APG invites all partners to be a part of the future of beauty packaging, where innovation thrives in harmony with environmental responsibility.

