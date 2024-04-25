Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,921 in the last 365 days.

MAC Faucets Introduces Manual Flush Valves

MAC Faucets first Manual Valve

MAC Faucets’ first line of Manual Flush Valves for toilets and urinals is available in 22+ finishes to match its comprehensive offering

The inclusion of our first manual flush valve into our offering underscores how committed we are to offering complete solutions for commercial bathrooms”
— Fadi Shakkour, CEO of MAC Faucets
PARAMOUNT, CAL., USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAC Faucets, a leading innovator in decorative automated plumbing products, introduces its first Manual Flush Valve for toilets and urinals to complement the expansive offering of automated bathroom products in more than 22 finishes. This is the company’s first manual-assisted product and marks a juncture in its commitment to provide comprehensive solutions for commercial restroom environments to its customers.

Durable and functional, the new MAC Faucets Manual Flush Valve features a piston-driven mechanism that ensures reliable flushing performance for toilets and urinals. With flush rates ranging from 0.125 to 1.6 gallons per flush (GPF), customers can choose their optimal flow rate to meet the requirements of their specific fixtures.

"We are always striving to anticipate and fulfill all of our customers’ needs," says Fadi Shakkour, CEO of MAC Faucets. "We know there's a need for manual flush valves, especially where electronic ones aren't the best fit. The inclusion of our first manual flush valve into our offering underscores how committed we are to offering complete solutions for commercial bathrooms.”

The new Manual Flush Valve is available in 22 plus finishes that match MAC Faucets' entire product offering. This new option supports MAC Faucets' promise to offer a one-bathroom, one-finish concept so customers can achieve the desired aesthetic design throughout their bathrooms.

The Manual Flush Valve with its robust design, versatile flush rates, and matching finishes is a perfect fit for a wide range of commercial settings.

For more information about MAC Faucets and its products, visit www.macfaucets.com.

Michael Fakhuri
MAC Faucets
email us here

You just read:

MAC Faucets Introduces Manual Flush Valves

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more