MAC Faucets Introduces Manual Flush Valves
MAC Faucets’ first line of Manual Flush Valves for toilets and urinals is available in 22+ finishes to match its comprehensive offering
The inclusion of our first manual flush valve into our offering underscores how committed we are to offering complete solutions for commercial bathrooms”PARAMOUNT, CAL., USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAC Faucets, a leading innovator in decorative automated plumbing products, introduces its first Manual Flush Valve for toilets and urinals to complement the expansive offering of automated bathroom products in more than 22 finishes. This is the company’s first manual-assisted product and marks a juncture in its commitment to provide comprehensive solutions for commercial restroom environments to its customers.
— Fadi Shakkour, CEO of MAC Faucets
Durable and functional, the new MAC Faucets Manual Flush Valve features a piston-driven mechanism that ensures reliable flushing performance for toilets and urinals. With flush rates ranging from 0.125 to 1.6 gallons per flush (GPF), customers can choose their optimal flow rate to meet the requirements of their specific fixtures.
"We are always striving to anticipate and fulfill all of our customers’ needs," says Fadi Shakkour, CEO of MAC Faucets. "We know there's a need for manual flush valves, especially where electronic ones aren't the best fit. The inclusion of our first manual flush valve into our offering underscores how committed we are to offering complete solutions for commercial bathrooms.”
The new Manual Flush Valve is available in 22 plus finishes that match MAC Faucets' entire product offering. This new option supports MAC Faucets' promise to offer a one-bathroom, one-finish concept so customers can achieve the desired aesthetic design throughout their bathrooms.
The Manual Flush Valve with its robust design, versatile flush rates, and matching finishes is a perfect fit for a wide range of commercial settings.
