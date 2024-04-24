The California Supreme Court held yesterday that Penal Code §136.1(b)(2), which prohibits the intimidation of a witness to a crime, does not apply to dissuading conduct after a criminal complaint has been filed, finding that the section does not support the conviction of a man who demanded that a witness, and codefendant in a criminal action against the man’s brother, drop the charges.
You just read:
Witness Dissuasion Law Only Prohibits Pre-Filing Conduct
