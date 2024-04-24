UND’s Energy and Environment Research Center Receives More Than $11 Million for Enhanced Oil Recovery

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) announced the University of North Dakota (UND) Energy and Environmental Research Center will receive $11,600,000 to investigate how CO 2 injected into an unconventional reservoir in the Bakken Formation will result in increased oil and gas production while additionally increasing the lifespans of the wells which will eventually benefit from this research. These funds will help assess the feasibility for permanent storage of CO 2 in unconventional shale oil and gas reservoirs and repurpose existing infrastructure.