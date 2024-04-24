Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,297 in the last 365 days.

UND’s Energy and Environment Research Center Receives More Than $11 Million for Enhanced Oil Recovery

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) announced the University of North Dakota (UND) Energy and Environmental Research Center will receive $11,600,000 to investigate how CO2 injected into an unconventional reservoir in the Bakken Formation will result in increased oil and gas production while additionally increasing the lifespans of the wells which will eventually benefit from this research. These funds will help assess the feasibility for permanent storage of CO2 in unconventional shale oil and gas reservoirs and repurpose existing infrastructure.

You just read:

UND’s Energy and Environment Research Center Receives More Than $11 Million for Enhanced Oil Recovery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more