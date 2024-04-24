Bicameral, Bipartisan Legislation Recognizes April 2024 as Second Chance Month

WASHINGTON – Every year, more than 600,000 individuals are released from prisons across the United States after serving their sentences. Even though individuals reentering society have paid their debt for the crimes committed, they still face significant collateral consequences such as struggling to find employment, securing a place to live, and being barred from receiving financial aid.

To serve as reminder of the challenges those reentering society may face, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) in introducing a bipartisan, bicameral resolution in the Senate to designate April 2024 as “Second Chance Month.”

“Forgiveness and dignity are fundamental parts of our faith, and Second Chance month is an affirmation of our commitment to redemption and the inherent dignity of every individual,” said Cramer. “Reentry into society has its challenges, but our resolution not only acknowledges the significant barriers faced by those who have been incarcerated but also champions the support they need to reduce recidivism. Every person has worth, and we should do everything we can to help them meet their full potential as productive members of society.”

By recognizing April 2024 as “Second Chance Month,” the resolution honors the work of communities and organizations who seek to remove unnecessary legal and societal barriers preventing individuals with criminal records from becoming productive members of society. Additionally, it calls upon entities to observe “Second Chance Month” through actions which promote awareness of these unnecessary barriers and provide closure for individuals with criminal records who have served their time.

A similar resolution was introduced in the House by U.S. Representatives Tony Cárdenas (D-CA-29), David Trone (D-MD-6), Bruce Westerman (R-AR-4) and Don Bacon (R-NE-2).

Click here for bill text.