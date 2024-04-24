Submit Release
Re: PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE: US ROUTE 5 FAIRLEE near the ledges

This roadway is now back open to 2 lanes. 

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 11:20 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE: US ROUTE 5 FAIRLEE near the ledges

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St Johnsbury Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Route 5 in the area of 3135 near the ledges will be reduced to one lane (southbound lane is closed) due to hazards. This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  



Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

