Re: PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE: US ROUTE 5 FAIRLEE near the ledges

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 5 in the area of 3135 near the ledges will be reduced to one lane (southbound lane is closed) due to hazards. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.