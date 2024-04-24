State Auditor Blaha Releases 2024 City Summary Budgets Report - April 24, 2024

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – “City budgets show investments in infrastructure, public safety, and capital projects,” said Auditor Blaha.

Today State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2024 Minnesota City Summary Budgets Report. The 2024 city budgets, adopted in 2023, provide a snapshot of budgeting priorities. The 2024 budget data shows cities budgeting an increase of eight percent in total revenues and a four percent increase in total expenditures over 2023 budgets.

“Cities are using an historic infusion of one-time federal aid along with an increase in state aid to fund community needs,” added Blaha.

This report presents the 2024 summary budget data together with 2023 revised summary budget data. The data reflects unaudited budgeted revenues and expenditures reported by cities to the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) as required by Minnesota statute. The data in this report is best used as a tool to help review budget decisions for 2023 and 2024. These budgets represent a plan, reported by the cities, for the coming year. Rarely do actual revenues and expenditures match the amounts budgeted. In addition, the data reported does not represent all cities’ revenues and expenditures.

Cities report budget data only for funds for which an annual budget is adopted. Cities with funds where annual budgets are not adopted would have more revenues and expenditures than reported. Also, the revenues and expenses of city public service enterprises are not included. The inclusion of enterprise funds would significantly alter the revenue and expenditure trends of cities. Because of the limitations of budget data the OSA recommends using the financial information provided in our Minnesota City Finances report which includes the actual city revenues and expenditures.

View the 2024 Minnesota City Summary Budgets Report on the OSA website.