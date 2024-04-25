Submit Release
402 INFANTS SAVED WITH A SAFE HAVEN FOR NEWBORNS PROGRAM

It’s these partnerships (Florida’s Fire service and Health Care systems) that led to not only virtually eliminating infant abandonment in Florida but created a model for other programs to follow.”
— Nick Silverio, Founder
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When baby 396 was safely surrendered in Central Florida, the Safe Haven for Newborns staff began discussing a special celebration if and when baby 400 was to arrive.

Little did they know, it would only be days before they reached that milestone. During the first week in April baby 397, a little girl, was safely surrendered at a hospital in North Florida. Then only a week later baby 398, a little boy was also surrendered at a local hospital. “That’s when we realized we had better step up our plans for baby 400,” said Nick Silverio, founder and CEO of a Safe Haven for Newborns. “We weren’t sure how soon it would happen, but we knew it would.”

What they were not prepared for was unprecedented. Only two days later, a boy and two girls were directly turned over to hospital staff members in Central Florida. At the time of this writing, only a few days later, a baby girl was left in a hospital in South Florida, bringing the current total to 402.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Silverio. “23 years ago, when we started this, we had no idea that we could save so many lives.”

A Safe Haven for Newborns was created in 2001, under the Gloria M. Silverio Foundation, named for Nick’s wife, who was killed in a car accident. Since then they have established themselves as the “go to” organization, in Florida, for supporting safe and legal infant surrenders under Florida’s Safe Haven statute.

Every baby is precious. “We actually keep in touch with some of them,” said Silverio excitedly. “Some have gone to college, taken leadership roles in their communities, and one is attending medical school.”

Through its 24/7, multi-lingual helpline, the program has assisted thousands of mothers who were looking to surrender their baby or seeking resources so they could stay together. “If we can meet the mother’s needs so she and her baby can remain together, that’s gold,” explained Silverio. According to Silverio mothers calling the helpline have received everything from simple baby items to housing, counseling, medical care, and other support services.

A Safe Haven for Newborns also provides online training, community outreach, and education.

Silverio is also proud of their 23-year relationship with Florida’s Fire service and Health Care systems. “It’s these partnerships that led to not only virtually eliminating infant abandonment in Florida but created a model for other programs to follow." A Safe Haven for Newborns is currently working to establish programs in several other states and countries.

“And all of this is done at no cost,” Silverio proudly pointed out. “Our funding comes from generous donors and State grants. Every penny goes directly into our programs, website, signage, decals, billboards, bus benches, and information packets.

23 years ago, the program was established with the idea that if they could save just one child it would all be worth it. 402 babies later that dream is still a reality.

For more information visit www.asafehavenfornewborns.com.


ABOUT THE GLORIA M. SILVERIO FOUNDATION

The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501C3 d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by Nick Silverio. A Safe Haven for Newborns assists girls/women facing an unexpected pregnancy — saving two lives — in complete anonymity, protecting her right to privacy. Visit us at: www.asafehavenfornewborns.com.

