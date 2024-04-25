Jackson-Shaw Breaks Ground on 1.3-Million-Square-Foot Master-Planned Industrial Park in the Charlotte Area
Landis Ridge will be built in two phases, spans 149.6 acresCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National real estate developer Jackson-Shaw is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of Landis Ridge, a modern, Class A industrial park located on 149.6 acres at 619 Old Beatty Ford Road in Landis, North Carolina. At full build-out, the park will total 1.3 million square feet. The master-planned project will be built in two phases, with the first phase expected to deliver in the second quarter of 2025. The project marks Jackson-Shaw's first development in the market.
Less than a mile from newly constructed exit 65 on Interstate 85, the southernmost exit in Rowan County, Landis Ridge capitalizes on tenant demand for interstate connectivity and access to strong labor markets. It is one of the largest industrial development projects to break ground in the Charlotte area this year, offering an ideal location for third-party logistics occupiers, e-commerce distribution, consumer goods, warehousing, and manufacturing users.
"Breaking ground on Landis Ridge is not just about construction; it's about forging a connection with the Charlotte area, showcasing Jackson-Shaw's commitment to quality and innovation," said Michele Wheeler, President and CEO, Jackson-Shaw. "This venture marks our first project in this dynamic market and we're excited about being part of the community by bringing jobs and increased tax base with the development of Landis Ridge."
Phase I of the development will consist of three speculative buildings totaling nearly 600,000 square feet, representing a significant percentage of expected industrial starts in the Charlotte market for 2024. The project will incorporate best-in-class design features including oversized glass entries, ample trailer and auto parking, and an exceptional Class A business park feel. Building sizes will range from 121,800 to 269,700 square feet, and each building is designed to accommodate a single or multiple tenants. With three Duke Energy transmission lines located onsite, Landis Ridge is also equipped to accommodate advanced manufacturing tenants with heavy electrical power requirements, a sought-after asset by many users.
Texas-based Jackson-Shaw, a national leader in industrial and hospitality development, has projects under development across the country including in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. Ryan Beadle opened the Charlotte office in January 2022 when he became the Development Director for the Carolinas. Since then, Beadle assembled eight parcels to form the development, seven of which needed to be annexed and rezoned.
"There continues to be strong demand for high-quality, well-designed, and well-located industrial buildings of this size in the Charlotte market, particularly those with access to strong labor pools," said Ryan Beadle, Jackson-Shaw Development Director – Carolinas. "We are thrilled to develop what is sure to be a major economic hub for the area, and I would like to thank the Town of Landis for their vision and support to make it a reality."
Compatriot Capital is the equity partner for Landis Ridge, Frampton Construction is the general contractor, Orsborn Engineering serves as the civil engineer, Merriman Schmitt Architects is the architect, and Hartford Investment Management Company (HIMCO) provided the financing. JLL's Jay Hill, Spencer Yorke, and Matthew Greer are leading leasing efforts for the project.
Renderings of Landis Ridge can be found here. For updates on the project and leasing information, please visit http://landisridge.com/.
ABOUT JACKSON-SHAW
Jackson-Shaw is a national real estate developer headquartered in Texas with vast experience mixing practical knowledge with solid entrepreneurship. Since its founding in 1972, the company has developed more than 63 million square feet, including hospitality and industrial projects. Diverse markets where Jackson-Shaw develops include Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Charlotte, Denver, Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Jacksonville and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.JacksonShaw.com.
ABOUT HIMCO
Hartford Investment Management Company (HIMCO) is the asset management arm of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The Hartford). HIMCO is an insurance asset manager with approximately $108 billion in assets under management across the global fixed income and alternatives markets (as of March 31, 2024). The firm manages assets on behalf of The Hartford, as well as insurance, sub-advisory and other institutional clients.
