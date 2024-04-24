Submit Release
The Secretariat releases updated assessment on gas storage business in Ukraine 

The Energy Community Secretariat has published the latest Ukraine Energy Market Observatory note (Note 05/2024), focusing on the risks associated with gas storage in Ukraine for foreign traders. This update provides insights and measures aimed at reducing and mitigating these risks ahead of the injection season 2024/25. 

Building on previous publications concerning the Ukrainian gas market, this note delves into the potential impact on the market, security concerns, and residual risks associated with gas storage for the upcoming season. The document also offers recommendations concerning security of supply policies, tariff regimes, transparency of storage data, and contingency measures in cases of gas withdrawal challenges. 

A key aspect of this assessment is the incorporation of feedback from shippers, gathered during the second gas shippers meeting hosted by the Secretariat on 26 March 2024. This collaborative approach ensures that the insights provided are comprehensive and reflect the perspectives of stakeholders within the industry. 

Established in January 2023, the Ukraine Energy Market Observatory closely follows and reviews all developments related to the energy market and corporate governance in Ukraine. It ensures unbiased and transparent monitoring of energy markets under Martial Law, advises on energy reforms and further steps towards market integration of Ukraine, and provides stakeholders and investors with regulatory insights.

