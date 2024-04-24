Music Organizations Honor The Life and Achievements of Legendary Entertainment Attorney Kendall A. Minter
EINPresswire.com/ -- Several entertainment industry organizations will come together in New York City to honor the late Kendall A. Minter, a noted music industry attorney who passed away last December.
A Tribute to Kendall A. Minter will take place at Negril Village, 70 West 3rd Street, NYC on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 12 pm ET. The event is sponsored by the Living Legends Foundation, the Rhythm & Blues Foundation, Sound Exchange and the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association (“BESLA”).
For information regarding the tribute to Mr. Minter, go to www.resy.com or www.negrilvillage.com
An alumnus of Cornell University, Kendall A. Minter led and maintained his nearly 50-year law practice, Minter & Associates. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Minter represented various clients from internationally renowned recording artists and entertainers, celebrities, actors, producers and songwriters, politicians, religious leaders, churches, entertainment executives, authors, and sports figures. His past clients include Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Kirk Franklin, Lena Horne, Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, Peter Tosh, Roy Ayers, Third World, Bunny Wailer, Shabba Ranks, Musiq Soulchild, Najee, the Backstreet Boys, Cassandra Wilson, Freddie Jackson, Montell Jordan, Ashanti, M.C. Lyte, Fred Hammond, Teddy Riley, Jermaine Dupri and the Central Park Five - now known as the Exonerated Five - among numerous others.
The author of “Understanding and Negotiating 360 Ancillary Rights Deals: An Artist’s Guide to Negotiating 360 Record Deals,” Minter was also of counsel to the Entertainment & Sports practice group at Greenspoon Marder LLP in Stone Mountain, Georgia. At Greenspoon Marder, Minter represented a diverse clientele in the areas of entertainment, corporate/intellectual property, sports, and new media matters.
David Linton, Chairman, Living Legends Foundation, has stated – “Kendall’s service to the organization as our Board Member & Legal Counsel has been immeasurable. He helped us trademark our name, made sure we remained at the forefront of many issues facing the music industry, especially those affecting the creative community, without whom, there would be no jobs for those of us who work behind the scenes whether at labels, radio streaming platforms, marketing etc. Kendall was deeply concerned about the well-being of others. It wasn’t always about making a dollar but doing what was right. We will miss his cool demeanor, counsel and common sense approach to the most challenging of situations. We will forever honor him by presenting The Kendall Minter Entertainment Advocate Award at our annual awards dinner.”
“Kendall was a close friend and confidant to many on the Sound Exchange Board of Directors,” Michael Huppe, Sound Exchange President & CEO states. “He was always an advocate for artists and a great partner for many of our colleagues. His counsel and advice were integral in growing Sound Exchange to distribute more than $11 billion to the creator community. He will be missed, although his legacy will forever be foundational to our mission and accomplishments.”
Damon Williams, Chairman of the Rhythm & Blues Foundation, shares, “Kendall Minter’s impact on protecting and preserving the legacy of rhythm and blues music and artists is unmatched. Kendall was a driving force behind the success of the R&B Foundation. He gave us his leadership, legal expertise, and all of his heart 100% of the time. Kendall will be greatly missed by the R&B Foundation family—our deepest condolences to his entire family and everyone that he touched.“
Leron Rogers, Chairman of BESLA shared, “As one of the founders of BESLA and its inaugural Executive Director, Kendall Minter was instrumental in growing the network of attorneys and executives, as well as fostering their professional development and advancement. Kendall regularly attended BESLA events and regularly advocated for so many of BESLA’s members. He was the catalyst for many of our careers and indelibly set the footprint for our mantra: I AM BESLA. We salute Kendall and his many accomplishments throughout his illustrious career. As Kendall himself eloquently stated - ‘what we were all looking to do was to create a zone of comfort; a place where we could reside both mentally and physically and spiritually, so that we could grow our practices, be comfortable in communicating with each other and also excel in what we do’. As a result of that network, literally hundreds of additional lawyers have been able to get employment throughout the entertainment and sports industries.” Louise West, co-founder of BESLA shared, “Kendall held us accountable after our initial meeting. Without him, there would be no BESLA.”
About the Living Legends Foundation
Founded in 1991 and incorporated in 1992, the Living Legends Foundation, LLC, is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization and has been funded primarily with corporate contributions and individual donations. The 33-year-old organization has expanded its mission to assist those who have served the music industry and who have a confirmable need. For more information go to www.livinglegendsfoundation.com
About the Rhythm and Blues Foundation
The Rhythm & Blues Foundation is the only non-profit organization solely dedicated to preserving Rhythm & Blues music and celebrating the artists who create it. Founded in 1988, the Rhythm & Blues Foundation is dedicated to the historical and cultural preservation of Rhythm & Blues music. For more information go to www.rhythmandbluesfoundation.org
About BESLA
The mission of BESLA is to advance the excellence of professionals in the entertainment, sports and related industries. BESLA - Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association - is a nationally recognized leader in legal education and professional development within the United States for lawyers and professionals in the entertainment, sports, and related industries. For more information call 818-986-2665.
About Sound Exchange
Sound Exchange was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, Sound Exchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 creators and growing. For more information go to www.soundexchange.com
