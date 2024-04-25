Total Sports Solutions Continues Partnership with Toronto United Pickleball Club for Another Exciting Season
We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Toronto United, a team that not only competes with heart but also drives the popularity of pickleball throughout Canada.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Sports Solutions (TSS) is excited to announce their continued support of the Toronto United Pickleball Club as they enter another season in the Canadian National Pickleball League (CNPL). This collaboration between TSS Pickleball, the specialized brand from Total Sports Solutions, and Toronto United aims to elevate the game and bring exceptional experiences to fans and players alike.
— Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions Inc.
Toronto United Pickleball Club has quickly become a prominent team in the league, known for its competitive spirit and commitment to the sport. Their focus is not just on winning matches but also on enriching the community and promoting the sport across Canada.
Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sports Solutions, shared his thoughts on the ongoing partnership, "We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Toronto United, a team that not only competes with heart but also drives the popularity of pickleball throughout Canada. Together, we're dedicated to enhancing the player and fan experience and making pickleball a highlight of the Canadian sports scene."
“The support from TSS was vital in helping Toronto United capture their first championship and helped the team grow the sport of pickleball in the community,” said Ricky Liorti, Partner and Team Manager of the Toronto United Pickleball Club. “Without their support, the team would not be as unified as we were and wouldn't be able to organize Canada's first-ever "Pickleball in the Mall" event that took place in September at Sherway Gardens. Their consistent support helped give faith to the team, especially after our 2-5 start to the season.”
This partnership will see TSS Pickleball as the premier sponsor for another two years, helping the team focus on high-quality play, team camaraderie and community engagement for the growing fanbase. The season ahead is set to be thrilling, with Toronto United hosting more events and promising fans intense competition and family-friendly entertainment.
As pickleball gains momentum as a major sport in Canada, collaborations like this are pivotal. They bolster the sport’s profile and create opportunities for players to thrive in a supportive and dynamic environment.
After winning the inaugural Canadian National Pickleball League Championship, Toronto United Pickleball Club is ready to defend its title. With Matthew Kawamoto, Mark Gottfried and Carolina Hack returning to the squad, the roster is as well-rounded as last season. Despite losing Hannah Blatt to the MLP, Toronto United still has the highest DUPR average of any team in the league. With the new additions of Joanna Phang and Chris Allain, the United front is poised for the challenge of defending champions. Catch the team in action in Mississauga May 25-26 for the first event of the season at One Health.
-30-
About Total Sport Solutions Inc.:
Total Sport Solutions Inc. is a Canadian leader in creating backyard courts, indoor sports facilities, multi-sport gymnasiums, and more. Our goal is to bring families and friends together through sport by providing a full turnkey solution that makes building a residential backyard court or indoor basketball facility in Canada a stress-free undertaking. When you combine our experienced team, superior materials, and exceptional service, you get Total Sport Solutions - the source for backyard courts, pickleball and basketball facilities, and more. To learn more, visit www.totalsportsolutions.ca/
