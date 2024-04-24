Louisa, Victoria, and Unionville, VA Residential Real Estate Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that on line bidding will begin to close on residential properties located in Louisa, Victoria, and Unionville, VA.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that on line bidding will begin to close on residential properties located in Louisa, Victoria, and Unionville, VA on Wednesday, May 1 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“These three properties located across Virginia await a new owner,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make them yours.”
The auctions' date and properties' addresses and highlights follow below.
Date – Wednesday, May 1, 2024 -- Online only bidding begins closing at 6 pm EDT
11580 Shannon Hill Rd., Louisa, VA 23093
• 2 BR/1 BA fixer upper on 2.91 +/- acres -- With TLC this property will make an excellent investment property or primary residence -- Located only 2.5 miles from Rt. 33, 4 miles from Rt. 522, 6.5 miles from I-64, 7 miles from Rt. 250 (Broad St. Rd.), 8 miles from downtown Louisa, 13 miles from Lake Anna, and a short drive to Charlottesville, Richmond, Culpeper & Fredericksburg, VA.
Date – Wednesday, May 1, 2024 -- Online only bidding begins closing at 6 pm EDT
335 Rolling Hill Drive, Victoria, VA 23974
• 3 BR/1.5 BA home on 12.03 +/- acres (2 parcels for one money) -- 2 wells that serve the 3 BR home and mobile home (potentially salvageable) -- Excellent potential for a primary residence & rental property!! -- Located only 3 miles from downtown Victoria, 5 miles from Kenbridge, 22 miles from I-85, and a short drive to Kerr Lake, Emporia, NC line & Richmond, VA.
Date – Wednesday, May 1, 2024 -- Online only bidding begins closing at 6 pm EDT
10464 & 10448 Marquis Rd., Unionville, VA 22567
• 4 BR/1 BA home & 3 BR/1 BA home on 1.14 +/- acres in Orange County, VA -- Both homes have been recently renovated and are producing $44,000+ in total yearly rental income!! -- Conveniently located only 1 mile from the intersection of Rt. 20 & Rt. 522, 8 miles from downtown Orange, 9.5 miles from Lake Anna, 16 miles from Rt. 3, 17 miles from Gordonsville & Culpeper, and a short drive to Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, Richmond, Warrenton & Northern Virginia.
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The online real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com