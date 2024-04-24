Big Game Draw 2024 Opens May 1

CANADA, April 24 - Released on April 24, 2024

Starting May 1, Saskatchewan residents who want to hunt elk, moose, pronghorn or mule deer within the province can apply for the annual Big Game Draw.

"The opening day of the Big Game Draw is an exciting time for hunters," Environment Minister Christine Tell said. "The Big Game Draw offers Saskatchewan hunters a fair opportunity to access the world-class hunting in our province. Good luck to all applicants!"

Applications must be submitted online via the Saskatchewan Hunting, Angling and Trapping License (HAL) system by 4:00 p.m. on May 30. To guarantee a seamless application process, hunters can use the online residence verification tool and have early access to their HAL accounts. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

"We encourage hunters to submit their draw applications as soon as possible to avoid missing deadlines," Tell said. "Waiting until the final day can result in unnecessary delays or even missing the opportunity to apply."

Before applying, carefully review the 2024 Big Game Draw Supplement for more information and quotas for draw species. The supplement and other information can be found at saskatchewan.ca/hunting.

For more information about the draw, pool status and how to apply, hunters can visit the new 'Frequently Asked Questions' page at Big Game Draw FAQs.

Draw results will be accessible through HAL accounts starting in June, with the exception of pronghorn, which will be available in mid-July. Although candidates for the Big Game Draw will receive an email informing them of their draw results, it is ultimately hunters' responsibility to verify their results online.

Successful applicants can purchase licenses through their HAL accounts beginning August 1. For information on HAL accounts or assistance with completing a draw application, please visit: saskatchewanhal.ca or call 1-888-773-8450.

For questions about hunting in Saskatchewan, contact the Ministry of Environment's Inquiry Centre at 1-800-567-4224 or centre.inquiry@gov.sk.ca.

For more information, contact:

Val NicholsonEnvironmentPrince AlbertPhone: 306-953-2459Email: val.nicholson@gov.sk.ca