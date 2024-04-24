Submit Release
Authentication Services Office Open to the Public

CANADA, April 24 - Released on April 24, 2024

Saskatchewan's Authentication Services Office has resumed in-person services. 

The provincial Authentication Services Office processes and authenticates Saskatchewan public documents - such as birth and marriage certificates and notarized documents for citizens and businesses. 

Recently, Canada joined the Apostille Convention, which simplifies the process of getting Canadian documents authenticated. As part of this, Saskatchewan's previous authentication certificate has been replaced with the internationally recognized Apostille certificate. This certificate will allow the documents to be used in any countries that are members of the Apostille Convention.

Under the Apostille Convention, Saskatchewan has also expanded its authentication services to new types of documents, including those issued by Saskatchewan post-secondary institutions and courts. 

The Authentication Services Office provided in-person authentication services to the public prior to the pandemic; however, in-person services were closed during the pandemic and the office was limited to authenticating documents submitted by mail. In-person services remained paused while the Authentication Services Office was restructured during the implementation of the Apostille Convention. 

As part of this restructure, the Authentication Services Office has now moved to a new location at:

101 - 1855 Victoria Avenue
Regina, SK, S4P 3T2

For additional information on submitting documents to Authentication Services, visit:
https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/notarized-documents-legislation-maps/authenticating-notarized-documents.

