Celebrating 35 Years of the Saskatchewan Science Centre with the Proclamation of Discovery Week 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan in partnership with the Saskatchewan Science Centre has proclaimed April 22 to 28 as Discovery Week in Saskatchewan. This week offers the chance to ignite scientific curiosity and discovery in Saskatchewan communities through interactive, dynamic and engaging opportunities as it celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Saskatchewan Science Centre.

"The Saskatchewan Science Centre is one of the largest family tourist attractions in the province, bolstering our economy in addition to offering year-round educational programming and philanthropic initiatives," Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Laura Ross said. "The Saskatchewan Science Centre has done an amazing job to create curiosity in science and technology for young visitors, and as we reflect on their achievements this week, we are filled with a sense of pride and optimism for the future."

The Saskatchewan Science Centre is a non-profit, non-governmental educational facility located in Regina, Saskatchewan. It was because a visionary group of women who were part of the Junior Service League in 1978, recognized the critical need for greater public awareness and understanding of science and technology.

To celebrate this anniversary and in recognition of Discovery Week, the Science Centre will be hosting events that encourage nostalgia with activities and programming from the archives. The public is encouraged to participate by visiting the Saskatchewan Science Centre during its regular operating hours or at the Adult Science Night on April 25.

Throughout the week there is a limited, special showing of the IMAX film The Dream is Alive. This film was the first documentary film to be shown in the theatre when it opened in April 1991. This documentary takes viewers on an exciting journey over the Earth as it chronicles mankind's accomplishments in the realm of space exploration.

"Many of us have experienced that wide-eyed wonder from our first encounter with the magic of science since we burst onto the scene in 1989," Saskatchewan Science Centre CEO Sandy Baumgartner said. "Discovery Week is an opportunity for all Saskatchewan residents to share some of the nostalgia, celebrate our roots, and dive headfirst into a week filled with science, smiles, and maybe a few mad experiments!"

The Government of Saskatchewan proudly provides $620,000 annually to support operation costs of the Saskatchewan Science Centre.

Learn more and follow the 35th anniversary celebrations on the Saskatchewan Science Centre website at www.sasksciencecentre.com.

