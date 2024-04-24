Jones Technical Institute Diesel Technology Program Achieves AED Foundation Accreditation
AEDF accreditation will expand opportunities for students and graduates in a commitment to delivering curriculum aligned with industry standards and fostering robust partnerships with industry leaders”SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AED Foundation (AEDF) is pleased to announce the accreditation of the Diesel Technology Program at Jones Technical Institute (J-Tech). This program is one of AEDF’s flagship colleges and serves a wide region throughout the Southeast.
— Lori Stowers, Director of Compliance, Jones Technical Institute
J-Tech Diesel Technology Program is the first program to be accredited by The AED Foundation. The term of AEDF accreditation is five years, starting this month and going through April of 2029. The AED Foundation is dedicated to developing and improving heavy equipment industry partnerships that meet the mutual needs of local dealers, manufacturers, and technical colleges. The AED Foundation is proud to be affiliated with J-Tech through this accreditation and is committed to the program’s ongoing success.
Lori Stowers, Director of Compliance states, “AEDF accreditation will expand opportunities for students and graduates through a commitment to delivering curriculum aligned with industry standards and fostering robust partnerships with industry leaders.”
####
About AED
Established in 1919, Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) is an international trade association based in Schaumburg, IL, representing over 700 equipment distributors, manufacturers, and industry-service firms nationwide. AED members sell, service and rent equipment to such markets as heavy and light construction, mining, agriculture, forestry, aggregates, engines and industrial.
About AEDF
Established in 1991 and directed by AED members, The AED Foundation (AEDF) addresses professional education and workforce development in the industry. This includes AEDF Accreditation of diesel-equipment technology college programs and AEDF Recognition of secondary diesel programs.
About Jones Technical Institute
Jones Technical Institute (J-Tech) is a nonprofit institution that trains people for essential careers with Automotive, Diesel, HVAC, Marine/RV, Welding technology, & CDL Training programs. Jones Technical Institute is to instill in every student, through a quality education and motivation, belief in themselves and their ability to succeed.
Kellyn Cochran
Associated Equipment Distributors
+1 630-975-1773
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn