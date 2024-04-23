Submit Release
Madison Area Technical College Diesel Heavy Equipment Technician Diploma & AAS Achieve AED Foundation Accreditation

The AED Foundation is proud to be affiliated with Madison Area Technical College through this accreditation and is committed to the program’s ongoing success”
SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AED Foundation (AEDF) is pleased to announce the accreditation of the Diesel Heavy Equipment Technician Diploma and AAS Program at Madison Area Technical College. This program is one of AEDF’s flagship colleges and serves a wide region throughout the Midwest.

Madison Area Technical College Heavy Equipment Technician Diploma and AAS Program is the first and second program to be accredited by The AED Foundation. The term of AEDF accreditation is five years, starting this month and going through April of 2029. The AED Foundation is dedicated to developing and improving heavy equipment industry partnerships that meet the mutual needs of local dealers, manufacturers, and technical colleges. "The AED Foundation is proud to be affiliated with Madison Area Technical College through this accreditation and is committed to the program’s ongoing success," said Jahnisi Aymerich, workforce development coordinator, Associated Equipment Distributors.

