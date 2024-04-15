Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,627 in the last 365 days.

Nine CASE 4 Learning High School Agriculture Programs Achieve AED Foundation High School Recognition

The AED High School Recognition program supports CASE 4 Learning’s goal of connecting educators with industry to increase student technical skill development at the secondary level”
— Carl Aakre, Director of CASE 4 Learning
SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AED Foundation (AEDF) is pleased to announce the recognition of the nine CASE 4 Learning High School Agriculture Programs including the following schools: Owatonna High School(Owatonna, Minn.), Marion High School (Marion, Ala.), Holdingford High School (Holdingford, Minn.), Goldendale High School (Goldendale, Wash.), Perham Public School (Perham, Minn.), Hackberry High School (Hackberry, La.), United South Central (Wells, Minn.), Fountain Lake Charter High School (Hot Springs, Ark.) and Oppenheim-Ephratah-Saint Johnsville CSD High School (St. Johnsonville, N.Y.). The term of AEDF recognition is five years, starting this month and ending in April 2029.

Instructors from these high school programs have gone through the CASE 4 Learning Institute Professional Development for Agricultural Equipment and Maintenance Technology (AEMT) Program.

The AEMT curriculum and professional development programming were developed through a three-year National Science Foundation Advanced Technical Education (ATE) project and the curriculum aligns with the AED Foundation’s Standards for Equipment Technology.

The AED Foundation is dedicated to developing and improving equipment industry partnerships that meet the mutual needs of local dealers, manufacturers, and high school programs.

“The AED Foundation is proud to be affiliated with these nine CASE 4 Learning schools,” said Karina Utreras, accreditation and recognition program manager, Associated Equipment Distributors (AED). “AED and the AED Foundation are committed to each program’s continued success and look forward to a continued partnership with each school.”

“The AED High School Recognition program supports CASE 4 Learning’s goal of connecting educators with industry to increase student technical skill development at the secondary level” said Carl Aakre, Director of CASE 4 Learning.

Karina Utreras
Associated Equip Distributors
+1 630-975-1774
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Nine CASE 4 Learning High School Agriculture Programs Achieve AED Foundation High School Recognition

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Education, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more