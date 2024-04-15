Nine CASE 4 Learning High School Agriculture Programs Achieve AED Foundation High School Recognition
The AED High School Recognition program supports CASE 4 Learning’s goal of connecting educators with industry to increase student technical skill development at the secondary level”SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AED Foundation (AEDF) is pleased to announce the recognition of the nine CASE 4 Learning High School Agriculture Programs including the following schools: Owatonna High School(Owatonna, Minn.), Marion High School (Marion, Ala.), Holdingford High School (Holdingford, Minn.), Goldendale High School (Goldendale, Wash.), Perham Public School (Perham, Minn.), Hackberry High School (Hackberry, La.), United South Central (Wells, Minn.), Fountain Lake Charter High School (Hot Springs, Ark.) and Oppenheim-Ephratah-Saint Johnsville CSD High School (St. Johnsonville, N.Y.). The term of AEDF recognition is five years, starting this month and ending in April 2029.
Instructors from these high school programs have gone through the CASE 4 Learning Institute Professional Development for Agricultural Equipment and Maintenance Technology (AEMT) Program.
The AEMT curriculum and professional development programming were developed through a three-year National Science Foundation Advanced Technical Education (ATE) project and the curriculum aligns with the AED Foundation’s Standards for Equipment Technology.
The AED Foundation is dedicated to developing and improving equipment industry partnerships that meet the mutual needs of local dealers, manufacturers, and high school programs.
“The AED Foundation is proud to be affiliated with these nine CASE 4 Learning schools,” said Karina Utreras, accreditation and recognition program manager, Associated Equipment Distributors (AED). “AED and the AED Foundation are committed to each program’s continued success and look forward to a continued partnership with each school.”
“The AED High School Recognition program supports CASE 4 Learning’s goal of connecting educators with industry to increase student technical skill development at the secondary level” said Carl Aakre, Director of CASE 4 Learning.
