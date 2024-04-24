Job Opening: Human Resources Technician 2

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) ensures fiscal integrity and accountability in government finance. The OSA oversees more than $60 billion of local government activity and about $20 billion in federal dollars spent by the State of Minnesota.

Job Description

Join the Minnesota Office of the State Auditor Human Resources team!

We offer flexible work schedules and options for telework.

This position exists to complete HR transaction processing and reporting, give new employee orientation, assist with retirement, provide benefit information, do special event planning, complete FMLA and other leave coordination, provide HR support services, and interpret and administer collective bargaining agreements and compensation plans. This position provides consistent, accurate, and excellent customer service to employees, supervisors, managers, and others requesting information or services from Human Resources.

Support the Legal department as assigned as well as Labor Relations initiatives as directed by the Human Resources Director.

Department : Legal/Special Investigations

: 76108 Number of Positions Available : 1

: St. Paul Closing Date : 5/14/2024

: 5/14/2024 Salary Range: $22.26 - $31.38/hourly; $46,478 - $65,521/annually

Minimum Qualifications

Processing data in an HR data management system or electronic applicant tracking system sufficient to maintain accurate records;

HR reporting sufficient to create, modify, and run electronic reports;

Maintaining HR records such as personnel hiring, training, and medical files;

Advising managers, supervisors, and/or employees on various HR inquiries;

Benefits administration; and

Staffing/vacancy-filling support.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience using HR data management systems such as SEMA4 (Statewide Employee Management) or similar systems;

Knowledge of state and federal employment law such as Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and workers' compensation;

Knowledge of data privacy practices and laws; and

Knowledge of reporting tools such as Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE) or similar tools.

Additional Requirements

Requires occasional transporting of less than 10 pounds, along with the ability to move through work space and maintain a stationary position during the work day.

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, and a criminal background check.

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.