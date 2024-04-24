mayk.it & Too Lost Launch Partnership To Empower A New Generation Of Social Music Songwriters
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregory Hirschhorn, Co-Founder & CEO of Too Lost, and Stefán Heinrich Henriquez, CEO of mayk.it are excited to announce a strategic partnership between their respective companies to enable distribution and monetization of their unique short video music catalog ranging from social media one-hit wonder sounds to empowering the next generation of songwriters.
The initial pilot program already created $100,000 in new value for a new wave of human amateur songwriters' given this new DIY sound’s 9 figure play popularity among young social video platforms.
Music-Fan centric mayk.it was founded by TikTok and Snap alumni in 2020 and has rapidly grown to turn millions of music fans into creators making it the ‘CapCut or Giphy for music’. The platform empowers music fans to socialize and create original UGC songs, utilizing human-made beats and AI voice tools and was first to offer distribution from an app with just a button click. With features like remix, contests, and trend prompts, mayk.it fosters a one of a kind, vibrant fan-centric casual community & new music ecosystem.
Through this innovative partnership, Too Lost has integrated its cutting-edge distribution technology into the mayk.it mobile application. Now, mayk.it creators have the option to seamlessly upload their musical creations to various social platforms and services, including Instagram, Facebook, Soundcloud, YouTube,TikTok, and more, directly from the mayk.it app. Notably, co-creators will receive fractional royalties every time their songs are played or used through these platforms.
Since the inception of the partnership,Too Lost has already distributed thousands of socially-vetted and curated UGC songs to social platforms which play millions of times in perfect sync with UGC videos, marking a significant milestone in the new partnership. Too Lost generates individual accounts in order to facilitate payments to mayk.it creators. They can then withdraw their earnings directly, access sales reporting and daily streaming analytics. Royalties are split evenly between beat producers & vocalists.
Gregory Hirschhorn, Co-Founder & CEO of Too Lost, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: “We are excited to work with Stefan, Akiva and the mayk.it team. They have identified a buzzing scene of emerging creatives within the social media space. Too Lost’s technology will empower mayk.it and its thriving community of music fans with monetization and distribution services."
Aldo Davalos, GM & Head of Business Development at Too Lost, added, "Being in business with a company that supports the most talked about sector of communication today has once again proven that Too Lost is committed to offering some of the most advanced music technology to the most exciting partners. Music creation has continued to only become more accessible over the years. The mayk.it app makes music creation fun for creatives at the earliest stages. We are excited to empower the mayk.it community with best-in-class distribution services to help them monetize their creations."
Stefán Heinrich Henriquez, CEO of mayk.it, stated, "In the age of AI and synthetic AI song generators, we are excited to empower human music fans not only to turn to creating UGC-songs for self-expression and participating in cultural trends, but also to play and benefit from their creativity given the value DIY ditties & sounds add to the cultural zeitgeist of short video platforms.”
About Too Lost:
Too Lost is a music and technology company providing SaaS solutions for independent music creators. Their distribution and publishing services deliver, monetize, and protect songs across the globe for over 280,000 + independent artists and labels. Too Lost is a proud member of The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and MERLIN and is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles, Barcelona, and Reykjavik.
About mayk.it
mayk is a TikTok/Snap/Google alumni company behind products like mayk.it, covers.ai, fayk.it and popstarz.ai.. The LA-based UGC Music & AI Singing Voice Tech startup is on a mission to make the world sing. As the leading UGC song tech company, the social music company made song creation as fun, simple & accessible as DIY video and photo. Fans can express themselves via short songs/sounds as a new medium and celebrate their fandoms on socials via musical fan art. mayk songs use AI in their voice filters, assisting everyone to have a singing voice and make original songs. Co-Founder Stefan was the former CMO of Cameo & TikTok after launching YouTube Premium during his time at Google. Co-Founder/CTO Akiva, early engineer at Snapchat, architect for Snap's Spectacles glasses and built social audio app TTYL after some time at Google.
