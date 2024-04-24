Submit Release
Beginnings Annual May Fair and Plant Sale on May 4th

On Saturday, May 4th from 10am – 3pm, Beginnings will be bursting with choices for your garden.  Come on out and join us in the meadow for our annual spring fair and plant sale.  Our gardeners and students have been busy starting plants for you to add to you gardens; other local gardeners will be there also to tempt you with an outstanding array of veggie starts, beautiful annuals, stalwart perennials, heirloom tomatoes and resolute tree stock.  These gardeners are full of knowledge and plants to help your garden flourish.

If you are an arts & craft vendors, give us a call to have a booth space.  This is a great time for you and the kids to clean out the closets and drawers spread out a blanket in the meadow and sell or trade your wares. Come visit with your friends and neighbors and watch the kids having fun playing games. As always our kitchen crew will be serving up a delicious lunch.

For more information please call 923-3617.

