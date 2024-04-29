North Shore Marina Colorado Offers New Website Feature to Boaters
North Shore Report Will Provide Weather and Water Conditions
I have always tracked the water levels of my favorite lakes, and I couldn’t find a site for Pueblo Reservoir that presented all of the information I like to see, and I decided to start there.”PUEBLO WEST, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Shore Marina (NSM) in Pueblo West will soon offer boaters a new feature on its website: the ‘North Shore Report.’
— Chuck Adams
Created by avid boater Chuck Adams, a 10-year patron of NSM, the site will provide boaters, fishing enthusiasts, and guests with a single location to make decisions regarding their next visit to NSM.
“The site will contain information about water conditions, daily and hourly weather forecasts and road conditions leading to the marina,” said Adams. “This data is updated hourly to give visitors the latest available information.”
“I have always tracked the water levels of my favorite lakes, and I couldn’t find a site for Pueblo Reservoir that presented all of the information I like to see, and I decided to start there,” shared Adams. “I added daily and hourly weather information because this seems to be the most useful information for myself and my friends who enjoy lake time. I thought wind conditions would be particularly useful for those who sail.”
Adams has also included helpful data like phases of the moon, weather alerts, estimated travel times around the Pueblo area, road conditions and travel alerts. “I added the phases of the moon because I thought that people who enjoy fishing may find this useful, though I’m not certain of that (I have a lot to learn about fishing),” joked Adams.
Adams, who works in the Accessibility Program Office for Oracle, considers his boating friends, including those who visit and play and those who work for the marina, as extended family. “NSM has become our home away from home,” said Adams. “My job at Oracle is to ensure that Oracle products can be used by everyone regardless of their physical or mental abilities. So, providing information to those who need it is simply a part of who I am. I hope that this site will encourage more visitors to come to NSM to share in what they have to offer to boater enthusiasts, fisher people, recreationists and their friends and families.”
According to Adams, this new site is a work in progress, and he cautions users to please exercise discretion when using data on this site to make travel decisions. Also, developing and enhancing this site is his hobby - as such, there may be times when functionality is changing unexpectedly or may not be available. Adams can be reached by email at charles.walter.adams@gmail.com.
ABOUT NORTH SHORE MARINA
Find your next adventure in Southern Colorado by using North Shore Marina, located in Pueblo Reservoir, six miles west of Pueblo, Colorado. The website includes information about the Marina, services, facilities, weather, moorage and slips, boat sales and pontoon rentals. Visitors will also find FAQs and a photo and video gallery. https://northshoremarina.com
