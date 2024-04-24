Clark Fork River produces new state record Westslope cutthroat trout

Congratulations to Daniel Whitesitt of Post Falls, Idaho on landing a new Catch-and-Release state record for Westslope Cutthroat Trout. Daniel hooked the lunker trout while fishing the Clark Fork River in northern Idaho on April 13, 2024. After landing the fish, Daniel recorded the required measurements and photos to document the fish's impressive length before releasing the trout to fight another day. At 25 inches long, the Daniel's fish eclipsed the previous record of 24 inches set by Madison Nackos in 2021 from nearby Priest Lake.

Westslope Cutthroat Trout are found in rivers (and some lakes) primarily throughout central and northern Idaho. They rarely exceed 20 inches, making this an exceptional catch. Cutthroat Trout are Idaho's "state fish", and the Westslope Cutthroat Trout is one of three subspecies native to the state, along with the Bonneville and Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout. Get inspired about these cool native trout in this new short film, A Cutthroat Story.

Think you might have a chance at landing a record fish? A complete list of Idaho records and how to apply for one are available on the state record fish page.