Digital kiosks provide Idaho Fish and Game information at key recreation sites

The solar-powered kiosks use a closed-system Wi-Fi network that allows visitors to download maps, brochures, podcasts, regulations, and other site-specific information directly to their mobile devices. Because the kiosks do not require internet service, they provide reliable access to important resources in areas where cellular coverage may be limited or unavailable.

Visitors can connect to the kiosk’s local hotspot and access information from Idaho Fish and Game, the BLM, and other partners. Resources available through the kiosks include hunting and fishing information, wildlife-related content, recreation maps, boating information, and educational materials designed to enhance the visitor experience.

“These kiosks provide a convenient way for hunters, anglers, boaters, and other outdoor enthusiasts to access important information while they’re already out enjoying Idaho’s landscapes,” said Regional Communications Manager Jen Bruns. “By making resources available in remote locations, we can help recreationists better plan their activities and make the most of Idaho’s public lands and waters.”

The digital kiosks represent an innovative approach to information sharing and support ongoing efforts by Idaho Fish and Game and the BLM to improve public access to outdoor recreation resources.

For more information about recreation opportunities within the Cottonwood Field Office area, contact Sam Manifold at 208-962-3683 or smanifold@blm.gov.