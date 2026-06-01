Rainbow trout stocking schedule for June 2026 in the Clearwater Region

Here's some quick highlights of some of these locations.

Deer Creek Reservoir – 3,000 Rainbow Trout. This beautiful mountain reservoir was built specifically for trout fishing. Rainbow trout are stocked in this remote setting for high catch rates from shore or a boat. Boaters, please observe the no-wake restriction.

Deyo Reservoir – 5,000 Nestled amid farms and timber, this waterbody provides a great family fishing experience. A maintained trail surrounding the entire reservoir features seven fishing docks and two large fishing peninsulas, making it easy to find a good place to fish. There is also a developed boat ramp, picnic shelter, benches, and two handicap-accessible docks.

Elk Creek Reservoir – 6,000 Rainbow Trout. A forested road parallels the entire west side of this reservoir for easy access to fishing areas, with four fishing docks and a boat ramp. The east side of the reservoir provides great boat fishing opportunities where foot access is difficult.

Fenn Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. If you visit the Selway River and are just looking for a good place to harvest some rainbows for dinner, check out this pond. It’s located next to the Selway River and offers especially good fishing. The boardwalk and fishing dock offer easy access.

Karolyn’s Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Located at the Clearwater Hatchery's satellite facility on the Red River, this is a pretty pond with grassy banks and a dock for fishing. It's small enough that an angler can cast to any part of the pond from shore. There is a Forest Service campground a bit further up Red River Road, so make it an overnight camping trip!

Kiwanis Park Pond – 450 Rainbow Trout. This convenient community pond is located next to the Snake River in Lewiston and is within walking distance of picnic shelters and a playground. The pond is stocked with rainbow trout to maintain high catch rates for anglers.

Moose Creek Reservoir – 3,000 Rainbow Trout. A shallow lake in rolling timbered hills on Idaho's Birding Trail, this reservoir is ideal for kayaks and float tubes. A trail surrounds the lake and nine fishing docks provide good shore fishing opportunities. Gas motors are not allowed.

Spring Valley Reservoir – 4,000 Rainbow Trout. Surrounded by rolling hills and trees, there is also a trail that surrounds the reservoir. In addition, fishing docks and platforms increase shoreline access. Gas motors are not allowed. This is Stop 35 on the Idaho Birding Trail!

White Sands Pond – 800 Rainbow Trout. Also known as Powell Pond, it’s located adjacent to the scenic Lochsa River just a short distance off Highway 12.

Winchester Lake – 6,000 Rainbow Trout. Located in a beautiful, forested setting, this lake offers very easy access. Docks and fishing platforms enhance fishing opportunities for beginners and accomplished anglers. Facilities include a picnic shelter, fish cleaning station, benches and picnic tables, and a variety of camping options.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.