Vegetation Restoration Completed at Wendover and Whitehouse Campgrounds; Repairs Ongoing
Both campgrounds remain closed at this time, and visitors are asked to avoid entering the areas until repairs are complete.
“This work demonstrates how strong agency partnerships help maintain the recreation sites Idahoans and visitors rely on for camping, hunting, fishing, and outdoor access,” said project partners involved in the restoration effort.
For more information, contact:
Tara Ball
Regional Wildlife Biologist, Clearwater GNA Lead
Phone: 208-750-4219
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