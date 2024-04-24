Minister McGrath thanks public for input into future of payments

During the consultation period, in order to promote public awareness of the NPS, the team preparing the strategy in the Department of Finance engaged in significant stakeholder outreach. The team held in-person and online meetings and workshops with over 40 public bodies, firms, membership bodies and representatives of civil society. These interactions brought out a rich set of views and insights on how consumers and business interact with the payments system throughout Ireland. This outreach was of critical importance given that the issues being dealt with as part of the NPS have significant impact and consequences for consumers, small and medium enterprises (SME), the economy and the payment services sector in Ireland.