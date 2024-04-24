Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,323 in the last 365 days.

Minister McGrath thanks public for input into future of payments

During the consultation period, in order to promote public awareness of the NPS, the team preparing the strategy in the Department of Finance engaged in significant stakeholder outreach. The team held in-person and online meetings and workshops with over 40 public bodies, firms, membership bodies and representatives of civil society. These interactions brought out a rich set of views and insights on how consumers and business interact with the payments system throughout Ireland. This outreach was of critical importance given that the issues being dealt with as part of the NPS have significant impact and consequences for consumers, small and medium enterprises (SME), the economy and the payment services sector in Ireland.

You just read:

Minister McGrath thanks public for input into future of payments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more