Statement by NLPC on the Failure of Its Chairman/CEO Proposal at the Goldman Sachs Annual Meeting
Statement by Luke Perlot, associate director of the Corporate Integrity Project for National Legal and Policy Center
We are convinced that institutional investors, especially in this case, are not truly voting the will of those whose shares they steward.”FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Please attribute the following statement to Luke Perlot, associate director of the Corporate Integrity Project for National Legal and Policy Center, who presented a proposal to separate the roles of Chairman and CEO at the Goldman Sachs annual meeting in Salt Lake City on April 24:
— Luke Perlot
"As we have said for three consecutive years at these annual meetings, Goldman Sachs has failed to reach its full potential under Mr. Solomon due to several of his misjudgments, which may have been avoided had there been a serious counterweight to his power with a separate chairman. While more agreed with us this year than previously, and we are pleased that voting in support doubled from last year, we are disappointed that these clear examples of excesses did not convince a majority to support our proposal. We are convinced that institutional investors, especially in this case, are not truly voting the will of those whose shares they steward.”
