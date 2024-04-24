SHARE! APPOINTS LARA SKUTT TO DUAL ROLE AS COO AND CHRO

Lara Skutt joins Share in Dual Role as COO and CHRO

SKUTT JOINS SHARE PAIRING HER UNPARALLELED ABILITY TO HELP PEOPLE FLOURISH AND TO CREATE A CLEVERLY DESIGNED, EFFICIENT SYSTEM OF OPERATIONS

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHARE! The Self-Help And Recovery Exchange announces the appointment of Lara Skutt to the joint role of Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this innovative capacity, Skutt will lead initiatives aimed at refining management practices, instilling operational discipline, and providing strategic guidance to executive leadership within the nonprofit organization. With a wealth of experience in key leadership roles and consultancy across diverse industries, Skutt's appointment marks a significant step towards expanding SHARE!'s ability to serve a broader demographic of Los Angelenos in need of support for addiction recovery, mental health challenges, and in the pursuit of permanent supportive housing.

"We are extremely excited Lara has agreed to join our management team," said CEO Brian Ulf. "She brings unmatched insight to policy and procedural design, coupled with a demonstrated history of success in resolving a wide range of personnel issues. We are eager to leverage her expertise in business development, human resources, and operations management. Lara’s addition to our leadership team is invaluable to SHARE!’s commitment to help end homelessness in Los Angeles County.”

Skutt’s dual focus on operations and human resources, combined with her strategic leadership, will enable SHARE! to better achieve its goals while maintaining a resilient staff and efficient operational structure. This expansion in leadership better positions SHARE! to enlarge its reach and positive impact on the community.

An experienced, dynamic leader known for her exceptional executive management abilities, human resources acumen, and operational savvy, Skutt’s career attests to a consistent ability to drive organizational growth and peak performance. Possessing a constructive spirit and highly intuitive leadership skills, Skutt embodies a visionary leadership approach, placing an emphasis on strategic team building and personnel development. She excels in setting and achieving ambitious goals for organizations, while helping them remain true to their mission. Skutt will exercise fiscal oversight, guide tactical issue resolution, and enhance interdepartmental cohesion to further growth at the organization.

SHARE! eagerly anticipates the positive influence of Skutt's leadership as the organization remains steadfast in its mission to support and empower individuals on their journeys toward personal growth and transformation.

About SHARE!

SHARE! The Self-Help And Recovery Exchange was formed by a group of self-help meeting attendees that gathered in the living room of its founder. Together, they brainstormed about creating the ideal place for people to work on their recovery from substance use, mental health struggles, and unresolved trauma. Their collective vision became a reality when SHARE! first opened its doors in 1993 in Venice, CA. Today, SHARE! operates three community support centers in Los Angeles County, including its Culver City, Downtown, and Monterey Park locations.

Since its establishment, SHARE! has served Los Angeles by providing meeting space for all types of self-help support groups, fostering communities of recovery and social support, and offering opportunities for gainful employment. Community members develop skills to cope with substance use and behavioral addictions, trauma, mental health disorders, and dysfunctional relationships.

SHARE! aims to make a meaningful contribution to ending homelessness in Los Angeles County with its successful Collaborative Housing program. This initiative provides homes to those in need within days, ongoing peer support, and service linkages, offering a pathway to living a life of recovery through participation in self-help support groups. For more information, visit shareselfhelp.org.