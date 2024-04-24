Maryland Semifinalists Named for 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

April 24, 2024

13 Maryland Students Selected Representing Seven Local Education Agencies

BALTIMORE (April 24, 2024) – The U.S. Department of Education recently announced the 625 semifinalists for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, 13 of which are Maryland high school students.

“In recognition of their outstanding achievement, we proudly celebrate these selected students from across the state of Maryland who have been named semifinalists in this highly prestigious program,” said Interim State Superintendent Dr. Carey M. Wright. “Congratulations to these exceptional individuals for their remarkable achievements.”

This year’s semifinalists representing Maryland are:

Lamia Amal Ayaz – Howard High School (Howard County Public Schools)

Matthew W. Beck – Stephen Decatur High School (Worcester County Public Schools)

Maximilian P. Belyanstev – Richard Montgomery High School (Montgomery County Public Schools)

Digonto Chatterjee – Thomas S. Wootton High School (Montgomery County Public Schools)

Caden Louis Crook – Kent Island High School (Queen Anne’s County Public Schools)

Oluwatoyosi Samantha Dada – Towson High School (Baltimore County Public Schools)

Mingni L. Dong – Dulaney High School (Baltimore County Public Schools)

Stefan D. Fernandez – Patuxent High School (Calvert County Public Schools)

William J. Gao – Centennial High School (Howard County Public Schools)

Annie Guo – Richard Montgomery High School (Montgomery County Public Schools)

Minaal A Khwaja – Wicomico High School (Wicomico County Public Schools)

Archana Ponnada – Marriotts Ridge High School (Howard County Public Schools)

Angelina Xu – Richard Montgomery High School (Montgomery County Public Schools)

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 to recognize and honor some of our Nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979 the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts, and was extended again in 2015 to honor students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields. Each year, up to 161 students are selected to be U.S. Presidential Scholars. The U.S. Department of Education will announce finalists in mid-May.

For more information on the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, visit: www.ed.gov/psp

