St Albans // Interference with access to emergency services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24A2002473

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: April 20th, 2024 at 0810 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reynolds Rd, Grand Isle

VIOLATION: Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Cota

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 20, 2024, at approximately 0810 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an ongoing disturbance among household members. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that during a dispute with a family or household member, Cota prevented the victim from accessing 911 services. Cota was ultimately issued a citation for interference with access to emergency services.  He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Grand Isle Criminal Division on 05/30/24 at 0830hrs.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Grand Isle Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  05/30/24 0830hrs

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

