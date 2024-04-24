St Albans // Interference with access to emergency services
CASE#: 24A2002473
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: April 20th, 2024 at 0810 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Reynolds Rd, Grand Isle
VIOLATION: Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Joseph Cota
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, Vermont
VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 20, 2024, at approximately 0810 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an ongoing disturbance among household members. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that during a dispute with a family or household member, Cota prevented the victim from accessing 911 services. Cota was ultimately issued a citation for interference with access to emergency services. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Grand Isle Criminal Division on 05/30/24 at 0830hrs.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Grand Isle Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/30/24 0830hrs
