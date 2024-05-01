Healthcare Solution Provides Novel Treatment During Mental Health Awareness Month
Solution enables arts and culture prescriptions for patients across the nation
During Mental Health Awareness Month, we join our partner providers, payors, arts and culture organizations as we confront the unprecedented mental health crisis with an effective, scalable solution.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One out of five adults experience mental illness, and less than half receive treatment annually in the U.S. Roughly half of the country’s population lives in a designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Area, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
— Art Pharmacy Founder & CEO Chris Appleton
As a way to combat these systemic challenges, Art Pharmacy, the leading healthcare-grade social prescribing solution, is highlighting its impacts during Mental Health Awareness Month in May.
Mental Health Awareness Month is a time dedicated to increasing the awareness of mental health as well as celebrating recovery from mental illness. Similarly, Art Pharmacy is proud to share its solution as an effective, tangible way for individuals to prevent and treat mental illness through the arts.
“During Mental Health Awareness Month, we join our partner providers, payors, arts and culture organizations as we confront the unprecedented mental health crisis with an effective, scalable solution,” Art Pharmacy CEO and Founder Chris Appleton said. “This year’s theme is Where to Start: Mental Health in a Changing World, and Art Pharmacy does just that to offer social prescribing, a proven treatment to improve mental health and overall well-being.”
Art Pharmacy’s proprietary smart-matching technology considers clinical needs, patient preferences, and decades of research to connect members with personalized care. The company integrates into the care continuum by incorporating ongoing assessments along with patient monitoring and adherence programs. Art Pharmacy remains committed to reducing the operational and cost burden for payers and providers.
Founded by Mental Health America (MHA) in 1949, Mental Health Awareness Month is celebrated during the month of May. It is a time that we come together to continue the tradition of promoting awareness, offering vital resources and education, and advocating for the mental health of everyone.
To learn more about Art Pharmacy, visit www.artpharmacy.co.
About Art Pharmacy
