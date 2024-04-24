InventionHome® Inventor Creates Fluorescent Waterproof Container for Storing and Transporting Up to 10 Fishing Poles
Roger L. of Skiatook, OK is the creator of the Multi Fluorescent Colored Fishing Pole Case, a waterproof, portable storage case for up to 10 fishing poles. The case features a multicolored fluorescent plastic on the exterior so it can be easily seen during lowlight hours of the day or if it accidentally falls into the water. Each case is multipurpose and can store various fishing accessories like tackle and other products. The device also features pole slots with hook and loop fastener straps to securely store fishing poles and tackle.
The waterproof exterior protects the internal contents if accidentally dropped into the water and could be easily located at night with the multi-fluorescent colored plastic case. It would keep fishing poles and tackle safe and secure in a case that is made to provide safety in and out of a boat. Ultimately, the case offers a simple and convenient method to store and transport fishing poles for both amateur and professional anglers.
Markets associated with fishing and fishing-related products are large and diverse, offering numerous products to help anglers who enjoy fishing on boats, docks, waterside, and much more. The market offers a wide range of storage solutions for fishing gear, including cases specifically designed for fishing rods, tackle boxes for lures, lines, and hooks, as well as combo cases that can accommodate both rods and tackle in one unit. These cases come in different sizes, materials, and designs to suit different types of fishing equipment.
Anglers value storage cases that are easy to carry and transport, whether they're going on a fishing trip or simply storing their gear at home. Markets specifically associated with storage cases for fishing poles and tackle are driven by factors such as durability, portability, customization options, and specialized features. The Multi Fluorescent Colored Fishing Pole Case is innovative and versatile, utilizing its fluorescent exterior to set itself apart from current products on the market.
Roger filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Multi Fluorescent Colored Fishing Pole Case product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Multi Fluorescent Colored Fishing Pole Case can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
