InventionHome® Inventor Creates Combination Car Seat and Stroller to Maximize Convenience when Traveling with Children
Maria B. of Braselton, GA is the creator of the Juniroo Convertible Booster Car Seat to Stroller, a forward or rear facing booster car seat that can be removed and easily converted into a stroller. When installed in the vehicle, it will resemble a standard convertible car seat that can be installed rear or forward facing. The wheels and handle of the stroller portion are folded and do not interfere with the car installation.
A car seat base is used to secure the bottom portion of the seat/wheels to the vehicle’s latch and seatbelt system. When detached from the base, the seat may be removed from the vehicle, and the wheels are unfolded into the stroller structure. The handle is then extended from the top of the seat, completing the stroller configuration.
The wheels can be folded back into the sides and bottom of the seat and the handle retracted when ready to be used as a car seat again. If the child is heavier, they can be unbuckled and removed from the car seat. Once the car seat has been converted to a stroller, then the child can be placed back into the seat to be transported. The system combines features of two common childcare products into one convenient and compact unit, offering convenience for parents and saving space in a vehicle.
Combination products for childcare offer significant convenience for parents, grandparents, babysitters, and other child guardians. Transporting multiple childcare items in and out of homes, into and out of vehicles, etc. can be incredibly time consuming, frustrating, and exhausting. Specifically, a combination car seat and stroller that allows for seamless transitions between the two products can be particularly helpful when running errands and traveling. A combination seat and stroller can save space, especially for those living in smaller homes or apartments where storage space is limited. Instead of needing to store two separate bulky items, parents only need to manage one.
While combination products may have a higher upfront cost compared to individual car seats or strollers, they can be cost-efficient in the long run. For parents who travel frequently, a combination seat and stroller can be highly travel friendly, eliminating the need to bring both a car seat and a stroller to streamline the packing process and reducing the number of items to carry. The Juniroo Convertible Booster Car Seat to Stroller is the perfect, versatile, and innovative product that is designed to maintain child safety while offering convenience to anyone with children. It would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.
Maria filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)
Companies interested in the Juniroo Convertible Booster Car Seat To Stroller can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
