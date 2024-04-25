BEST Robotics Launches LowG - Examining Innovation Faced with Disruptive Gravity

Low Gravity During BEST Program BEST LowG Logo - Season 2024 BEST Moments of High Inspiration - Denver Colorado

“Gravity is no match against one who is determined to reach the stars.” Said Entrepreneur Matshona Dhliwayo. BEST participants in 2024 are heading exactly there

BEST Robotics season of Gravity allows our participants to look closer at one of the more exciting industries America has been developing, pushing the frontiers of tomorrow's transportation” — Finch Fulton Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Transportation

HOUSTON , TEXAS, USA, April 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launching its 2024 season into space with a program titled LowG, BEST Robotics is reaching for the stars! As entrepreneur Matshona Dhliwayo said, “Gravity is no match against one who is determined to reach the stars.” And that is just what this season students will do in the LowG competition. BEST participants will be faced with numerous challenges that astronauts sent into space for research and mining come across.Like the astronauts, the participants, students, and their mentors will be equipped with the innovation they strategize, design, and build, especially for season LowG24. LowG hints at the challenges once faced by one of the most prominent STEM scientists who shaped our understanding of how mathematics practically influences our lives --- Sir Isaac Newton. As presidential advisor Bernard Baruch said, “Millions saw the apple fall, but Newton was the one who asked why.”Like Newton, BEST participants will question motion and gravity. Yet, in this season's challenge, gravity will not follow the laws of Mother Earth. Participants must research and draw from both academia and industry resources to decide how to design their solutions when gravity cannot be taken for granted. In addition, participants must present their designs, communicate their value, and use their entrepreneurial skills to advocate for their new companies based on the innovative ideas and products they come up with.As Finch Fulton, BEST Board Member and Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Transportation states:A season of Gravity challenges allows our participants to look closer at one of the more exciting industries America has been developing and continues to develop. By tackling the complexities of motion and design in low-gravity environments, these students are preparing themselves to push the frontiers of tomorrow's transportation. Their work could one day revolutionize how we move people and goods in space, just as today’s breakthroughs are reshaping travel here on Earth.Some of the tasks the participants will be tasked with are similar to those they address in “regular” circumstances. Yet, regularity changes very frequently on planet Earth, and training ourselves to address “normal” or even challenging tasks by eliminating some of the rules of physics or math is an opportunity to enhance our skills. It is an opportunity to learn and expand our abilities beyond what we know. Gravity, or lack of it, will be an opportunity for growth, even if it seems to disrupt some fundamental rules.BEST Robotics (BEST – Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology), a national non-profit 501(c)3 organization, is celebrating its thirty-two-years influencing and inspiring America’s youth with its transformative, project-based, experiential, and engaging programs. BEST prides itself in helping to change the lives of under-sourced and under-served students through the creation of programs that are economically accessible and inclusive. Challenging the mind and spirit, BEST Robotics aims to excite and motivate students to think bigger and aim higher!Founded in 1993, BEST Robotics operates 29 licensed hubs across 14 states, serving approximately 418 schools and 6,500 students annually. Through partnerships with higher education, tech schools, and organizations, BEST Robotics' hubs manage local delivery of the program with the help of 2,000 volunteers from hundreds of corporate and community supporters.Vernard HenleyBEST President of the Boardvernard.henley@bestinc.orgFinch FultonBEST Vice President of the Boardfinch.fulton@bestinc.orgSofia MirzaBEST Secretary of the BoardSofia@Drift2.com

BEST Robotics LowG