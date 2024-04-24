InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Tennis Practice Aide for Athletes to Use Independently and Hone Their Skills
EINPresswire.com/ -- George H. of Las Vegas, NV is the creator of Backyard Tennis, a teaching tool for tennis players that enables players to independently practice their skills. A tennis ball is attached to a 13- to 15-foot bungee cord supported on a base that is staked into the ground, allowing users to hit the tennis ball for practice without needing a partner. The base unit is rectangular and features a small hole in the center to accommodate an elastic bungee cord attached to a plug and the tennis ball.
To use the device, players will strike the tennis ball to launch it into the air. The bungee cord will then stretch to the length of the force of the strike and return it toward the player. Users can practice tennis on their own in the comfort of their own backyard, at a park, or any other outdoor area. When not in use, the legs can be folded flush against the device, and it can be stored in a desired location (e.g., a vehicle, garage, etc.). The device offers fun and entertainment for anyone who enjoys tennis and cannot find a partner to practice with in their free time.
The market for solo tennis practice devices has grown significantly in recent years, driven by a combination of technological advancements, the popularity of tennis as a sport, and the desire for convenient training solutions without requiring a partner. These devices, often designed to help players improve their skills and practice independently, come in various forms and offer a range of features. One of the most popular types of solo tennis practice devices is the ball machine. These machines are designed to simulate different types of shots (e.g., forehands, backhands, volleys, lobs) by automatically feeding tennis balls at adjustable speeds, trajectories, and frequencies. While the devices are useful, the downside is that they are typically expensive, bulky, and difficult to set up.
Self-feeding devices are typically smaller and more portable than ball machines. They allow players to practice hitting balls without a partner by using mechanisms that feed balls to the player at intervals. Some self-feeding devices can be attached to the net, while others are standalone units. These devices, again, are useful, but require tennis players to retrieve independent tennis balls once finished practicing.
The Backyard Tennis training aide is an innovative and versatile solution to these issues regarding solo tennis practice. By returning the tennis ball to the user via the bungee cord, athletes can maintain a consistent practice routine without retrieving tennis balls or needing a partner.
George filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Backyard Tennis product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Backyard Tennis can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
