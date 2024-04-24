Submit Release
Acquaintance with the advanced practices of planting and environment greening of the city of Pistoia of Italy

TAJIKISTAN, April 24 - On April 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the city of Pistoia, Italy, to get acquainted with the advanced practices of planting and greening the environment.

The city of Pistoia is located in the area of Florence and the Tuscany region of Italy, i.e. in one of the central parts of the country.

The Head of state of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited several nurseries of fruit trees, shady and decorative trees, including very beautiful and rare ones, and learned about the methods of their planting, cuttings, growing, modern methods of watering and feeding and making them resistant to diseases and harmful insects, and especially their adaptation to the climate of Tajikistan. At the same time, the leaders of the relevant ministries and agencies of Tajikistan, who were present on this visit, were given useful instructions and advice for the comprehensive study of the best practices of Italian plant growers and ecologists.

As it was emphasized, it is very important and necessary to introduce these and other world leading practices for greening and protection of the environment in Tajikistan and making the country's nature resistant to rapid climate change and warming.

It was reported that cooperation in this direction between Tajik and Italian plant growers and gardeners has been established for several years and is already bringing significant results.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon emphasized that such cooperation should be expanded significantly in the current conditions of global warming

