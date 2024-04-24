Symphonic Distribution Hires Stephen Nightingale to Lead A&R and Business in Canada
With all that he has accomplished in the last few years at BMG Canada, we know [Stephen] will be instrumental in helping us bring new Canadian artists and business partners into the Symphonic family.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symphonic Distribution, a leading music technology and services company for independent labels, managers, and artists, has hired music industry veteran Stephen Nightingale as Vice President, A&R and Business Development, Canada. Reporting to Symphonic’s Chief Creative Officer, Randall Foster, Nightingale will bring his expertise from over 20 years in the industry to Symphonic, including most recently at BMG as Vice President Recorded Music, Canada. Based in Toronto, Nightingale will be responsible for expanding Symphonic's Canadian artist roster and negotiating new business partnerships with Canadian companies to grow Symphonic’s presence in the region.
Nightingale started his music industry career in 2002 as a marketing intern at BMG before moving to Marketing and Business Development at Universal Music Group. There, he worked on major releases from Maroon 5, Rise Against, Guns N’ Roses, Slash, and Alice In Chains, and was responsible for signing new deals with artists including Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Pretty Reckless, Five Finger Death Punch, Felix Cartal, and The Prodigy. After nearly a decade at UMG, he moved into the independent music space, joining Cadence Music Group as Vice President of Business Development and launching their management division. In 2018, Steve co-founded the Canadian marketing and artist management agency ArtistHQ before being tapped to head up the Canadian division for BMG Rights Management in 2021. Over the next 2+ years, BMG Canada almost doubled their gross revenues under Nightingale’s leadership and created a brand new formidable domestic roster including Half Moon Run, Monster Truck, and Dragonette. Nightingale will report to Randall Foster, Chief Creative Officer.
“Expanding our presence in Canada has been something we have been working towards for the past few years at Symphonic. Stephen is the perfect person to lead the charge as we grow Symphonic’s Canadian presence,” said Randall Foster, Chief Creative Officer, Symphonic Distribution. “With all that he has accomplished in the last few years at BMG Canada, we know he will be instrumental in helping us bring new Canadian artists and business partners into the Symphonic family. I look forward to seeing how we grow under his leadership.”
“With Symphonic’s already impressive presence across the globe, I couldn’t be more excited to head up the Canada team,” said Nightingale. “Jorge and the team’s passion and track record for finding top independent talent and setting them up for success made this opportunity a no-brainer for me. I can’t wait to dive in and help Symphonic continue to grow in Canada.”
About Symphonic
Symphonic is a leading music technology and services company, offering a proprietary content management and distribution platform, global royalty collection and split payments, and robust label services to independent labels, managers, and artists. Founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic is 100% independent and proud to be “by artists, for artists.” Headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Nashville, TN, Symphonic also has a significant presence in Los Angeles, Miami, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Ireland, and Africa.
Symphonic’s current artists and alumni include Imogen Heap, Tokischa, Doechii, Surf Mesa, DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, El Alfa, Juan Luis Guerra, Onyx, Pi’erre Bourne, Nick Murphy/Chet Faker, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, CloZee, and Freddie Gibbs, among many others. For more info, visit http://symphonic.com.
