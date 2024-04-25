Benchmark Gensuite’s Data Integrator Software Wins E+E Leader Awards
Benchmark Gensuite® is honored to announce that DXP | Data Integrator Software has won the E+E Leaders Award in Product – Software & Cloud category.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions, is honored to announce that DXP | Data Integrator Software has won the E+E Leaders Award in Product – Software & Cloud category.
The Environment+Energy Leader Awards program has been honoring outstanding environmental and energy management contributions for over ten years. These awards spotlight industry trailblazers who have set exemplary standards in sustainability efforts, inspiring others to follow their lead.
Benchmark Gensuite’s DXP | Data Integrator software serves as a robust framework for seamless data integration, supporting sustainability efforts by consolidating data from diverse sources. It automates the management of both internal and external datasets through a user-friendly self-service portal, which allows for the efficient definition and control of data sources. DXP is instrumental in delivering a clear, unified view of an organization’s data landscape, enabling performance enhancements aimed at cost savings, sustainability progress, and risk reduction—all on one comprehensive platform.
The distinction of DXP | Data Integrator Software by Environment+Energy Leader signifies a remarkable achievement in the field. Jessica Hunt, Co-President of E+E Leader, expresses her admiration for this year’s winners: “A win is a testament to these companies’ outstanding efforts and leadership in driving forward the sustainability agenda.”
You can find more about Benchmark Gensuite at https://www.benchmarkdigitalesg.com. Learn more about the E+E Leader Awards at https://www.environmentenergyleader.com/ee-leader-awards/.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
