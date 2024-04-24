USTF verifies vital equipment donations for Ukrainian energy companies

During April, Ukraine Support Task Force has successfully verified crucial equipment across four Ukrainian companies, namely DTEK, Ukrgazvydobuvanya, Ukrenergo, and SE Regional electricity networks. This verification encompasses a wide range of vital resources offered for Ukraine, including cables, transformers, vehicles, generators, and circuit breakers, which are now used in the wake of the latest attacks to stabilise the power services of the country.

Within this activity, the experts of the Energy Community Secretariat verified that the equipment, offered by various companies around Europe, were distributed to the energy companies, are used for the intended purpose, moreover, are registered with the company in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine.

In the wake of the latest, and so far, largest attacks against the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, commencing on 22 March and continuing still to this day, Ukraine relies on assistance of specialised and urgently needed equipment.

Please contact the ECS-USTF in case your company can offer equipment for the benefit of Ukraine.

The Ukraine Support Task Force continues to collaborate closely with Ukrainian authorities and stakeholders to identify areas of need and implement targeted interventions. Established in early March 2022, the USTF supports Ukraine by assisting the delivery of specialized energy equipment, fuels, and materials needed to repair infrastructure damaged during the war. So far, USTF has facilitated 142 in-kind donations and channelled over 5,400 tons of energy-related equipment across 24 countries to Ukraine. The Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) and rescEU teams of DG ECHO, in coordination with the Civil Protection Authorities of the Member States under the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM), coordinate the delivery of assistance.