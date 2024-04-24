Director Lorkowski visits Montenegro to discuss energy sector reform priorities

Yesterday, Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, visited Montenegro to meet with the Minister of Energy and Mining, Saša Mujović, and present the country’s Implementation Report to the Committee on Economy, Finance and Budget of the Montenegrin Parliament. Amidst his engagements, he also held discussions with Branislav Prelevic, President of the Board of The Energy and Water Regulatory Agency of Montenegro, emphasizing collaboration to advance Montenegro's energy sector.

During his visit, Director Lorkowski highlighted Montenegro’s achievements, particularly stressing the country’s consistent performance in implementing the Energy Community acquis. He stressed the importance of the establishment of the Ministry of Energy and Mining, reflecting Montenegro’s commitment to reform.

The meetings centred around Montenegro's ongoing reform activities and Energy Community priorities, placing special emphasis on the Electricity Integration Package and decarbonisation initiatives. Discussions highlighted the finalization of Montenegro's first National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), ensuring alignment with Energy Community energy and climate objectives, and exploring opportunities for carbon pricing.

Looking forward, Director Lorkowski emphasized the urgent need for finalisation of the NECP and swift transposition and implementation of the Electricity Integration Package to facilitate market coupling with EU and neighbouring countries. Anticipating an active dialogue on a regional carbon pricing model in 2024, he highlighted its crucial role of joint work in ensuring secure electricity market integration, aligned with CBAM requirements.

In conclusion, Director Lorkowski stressed the necessity of strong cooperation between the Montenegrin authorities and the Energy Community Secretariat as well as active engagement of the Parliament, particularly under the Energy Community Parliamentary Plenum, to achieve common energy and climate goals. The Secretariat is ready to offer additional support for various initiatives, including NECP finalization and market integration. Accompanying him were Deputy Director Dirk Buschle and Country Desk Officer Borko Raicevic.

Today, Director Lorkowski participated in the ESG Adria Summit in Tivat, where he delivered a keynote speech titled "The Energy Community - Preparing for Market Coupling and CBAM.”