Entytle Introduces Service Bill of Materials (SBOM) Feature in its Flagship Installed Base Intelligence Platform
The new feature enables the company’s Industrial OEM customers to minimize downtime and allow efficient inventory management.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entytle is a global leader providing Installed Base Intelligence for Industrial OEMs to grow their Aftermarket business. The company announced the release of a new and powerful feature that its purpose-built, AI-powered platform would offer - the Service Bill of Materials.
The Service Bill of Materials (SBOM) will enable Industrial OEMs to easily track serviceable parts in equipment assets across their installed base. Aftermarket sales and services teams can respond to service and parts replacement requests faster and more accurately. This will help minimize the downtime for customers and reduce maintenance and warranty-related costs.
Here is a comprehensive list of benefits that the SBOM feature will enable -
- Tracking which service part is present in which equipment. This feature enables efficient inventory management and maintenance planning. It also provides valuable insights into parts and their usage.
- Give insights into which part is obsolete and where it is installed. This ability would lead to accurate replacement planning and risk mitigation.
- Indicates the criticality of a service part. This would facilitate prioritizing, decision-making, and resource allocation.
Adding SBOM to Entytle's Installed Base Intelligence Platform increases the efficiency and accuracy of their customers’ Installed Base.
- View all service parts and their data of a particular equipment.
- Data of all service parts of a particular equipment and in a specific location.
- Understand the equipment and get insights related to all their service parts.
- Mark parts as obsolete and indicate their respective replacement parts.
- Bulk action to mark parts obsolete.
- Add customizable tags against a part based on their criticality.
“Our Industrial customers need increased efficiency in their business,” says Vivek Joshi, CEO, of Entytle. “Adding the Service BOM feature in our Installed Base Intelligence Platform will enable process improvements. It will also enhance technology ROI and cross-functional collaboration. With actionable insights from our solution, our customers will manage their inventory better and minimize downtime. Adding the Service BOM functionality will enable the leadership to make faster, data-driven decisions.”
Entytle customers can contact their respective Customer Success Managers for more information about the Service Bill of Materials feature. For more information, please visit https://entytle.com/entytle-service-bill-of-materials.
Entytle, Inc. provides a purpose-built Installed Base Intelligence Platform for Industrial OEMs. The company’s flagship product is an AI-powered intelligence platform. This SaaS-enabled solution empowers its Industrial OEM customers with insights into their installed base, globally.
About Entytle:
Entytle, Inc. provides an Installed Base Intelligence Platform that assembles, cleanses, analyzes, and operationalizes Installed Base data so machinery manufacturers can make customer-facing workflows more efficient.
Entytle’s IBI Platform is deployed across thousands of Industrial OEM users. Other applications on the platform include IB HealthCheck, Customer Loyalty Manager, Data Quality Engine, and Entytle APIs, web and mobile interface, amongst others.
The cloud-based platform includes purpose-built AI that provides a complete 360 view of the Installed Base, intelligent hunting lists, and the ability to orchestrate automation between various tools, systems, or processes. This enables smarter, faster workflows leading to increases in productivity, capacity, and scalability.
Industry leaders such as Johnson Controls, Baker Hughes, Peerless Pump, Dematic, Duravant, GEA, and many more trust Entytle to help drive efficiency and growth using their Installed Base. Learn more about how Entytle can help you win over your Installed Base and drive commercial productivity at www.entytle.com.
Entytle, Inc.
Entytle, Inc.
+1 512-436-3202
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other